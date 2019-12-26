Election Commission meeting to review preparations for Delhi Assembly poll

New Delhi: Election Commission is set to hold a review meeting for preparation and finalisation of dates to conduct assembly election in Delhi, where polls are likely to be organised in the month of February. The meeting was participated all the three Election Commissioners along with other poll panel officials.

The Election Commission is holding the first review meeting regarding Delhi's Assembly elections in the capital on Thursday (December 26).

Notably, the Kejriwal government will complete five years by February 14, therefore, the assembly elections should take place before this date. The Election Commission need to allot a month for the entire election process, which will include sufficient time for parties to campaign as well as the polling and counting process.

The 2015 elections were announced on January 12 and the voting was held on February 7. The Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly asked its party leaders to conduct public outreach programmess in assembly seats across the capital.

The party is also holding a social media workshop on December 26 which will be attended by a representative from every assembly constituency. From January 2 to January 15, the leaders will address people through video broadcast rallies.

Meanwhile, AAP is also conducting different programmes at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi.