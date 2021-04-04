Election Commission responds to Mamata Banerjee's allegation of rigging at a polling booth in Nandigram

New Delhi: In response to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's allegation that there was a complete breakdown of law and order during the second phase of the voting election in the state on April 1, especially at a polling booth in Nandigram, Election Commission has written given a point-by-point reply to the Chief Minister.

The letter by Umesh Sinha, Election Commission of India, referring to her hand-written letter citing alleged going-on at polling station No. 7 Boyal Maktab Primary School, Nandigram Assembly Constituency, said, the EC said that allegations made against Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at polling stations in Nandigram are "not correct".

It said, "A copy of your own communication referred to above is being enclosed. This communication signed by you at 2.44 PM was preceded by massive coverage all over the country especially in the electronic media which showed dozens of audio-visual shots of your being in this polling station and literally hurling avalanche of allegations on some officials working in Govt. of West Bengal itself, paramilitary force and eventually at the Election Commission."

"The Commission after getting sensitized from the electronic media and its own officials had been keeping a track of events and eventually sought a report from Special Observers - General, Shri Ajay Nayak, and Police, Shri Vivek Dube - who sent a final report to the Commission yesterday around 5.30 PM."

The EC letter said that A mock drill was conducted at 5.30 am across polling stations in Nandigram and voting commenced at 7 am on April 1, adding that the polling agents of all political parties were present during this mock drill.

It clearly said that by 1.45 pm when Mamata Banerjee reached the polling station No. 7, the "supporters of boot BJP and AITC gathered outside the premises of polling booth and the situation started becoming tense."

The EC letter also added that relevant CCTV footage is available with the Commission to prove that there was no wrongdoing in the process.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had also dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Nandigram, from where she is contesting against BJP`s Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that there is a complete breakdown of law and order.

