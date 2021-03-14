हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Assembly Election

Election Commission rules out an attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress had told the Election Commission (EC) that the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was premeditated and a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday (March 14) ruled out an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, based on a report by the state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM result of lapse on part of security personnel in charge of Mamata Banerjee, the EC declared. The commission also mentioned that the details of the ruling will be available later.

"An attempt was made on the life of our chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on March 10 at Nandigram, though the perpetrators failed in their vicious attempt," the TMC said in the letter submitted to the EC.

The incident in Nandigram which caused injury to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was an accident and not a planned attack, according to the report of two poll observers submitted to the EC on Saturday. The report also said Banerjee was injured due to the suddenness of the incident.

According to the report of her initial medical examination, the TMC supremo sustained 'severe bony injuries' on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee issued a video statement from the hospital and urged everyone to be calm and exercise restraint. 

The West Bengal CM also said that she will not be affecting her election work for the injury but will have to remain wheel-chair-bound for some time.

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

(With inputs from agencies)

