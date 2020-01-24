हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Commission seeks report on Kapil Mishra's India-Pak remark on Delhi polls

According to sources, the Election Commission is mulling over strong action against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday sought a report from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Delhi assembly elections in which he has likened these polls with India vs Pakistan reference.

Mishra had on January 23rd tweeted '...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.'

A report in this regard is required to be submitted within 24 hours. According to sources, the Election Commission is mulling over strong action against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to ANI about his tweet, Mishra had said, 'Mini Pakistans` has been created at many places in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh is being replicated at various places. Other places like Inder Lok, Chand Bagh have also become mini Pakistan. Protesters are disturbing common people by blocking the road, shutting areas, schools, etc."

On January 22, Aam Aadmi Party had written to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency" and demanded cancellation of his candidature. 

