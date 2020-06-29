Election Commission starts training program to hold Assembly election in Bihar

Preparations for the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar are going on in full swing wiht the Election Commission taking one more step to hold the election on time despite the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the EC has now decided to train its employees for the upcoming poll and the training program is scheduled to begin from June 29 (Monday). In the first phase, training will be imparted to the employees of the Chief Electoral Officer office in Bihar. During this phase, master trainers will be given training.

After this, the master trainers will train the personnel of the districts, then the government employees will be trained at the subdivision level and the block level. The entire program will run for eight days.

During the training program, the employees will be trained for enrollment, voting, scrutiny, withdrawal of names, running electronic voting machines. According to the EC, a program has been designed to train the employees at various levels. During this time, special training will also be given to secure the electoral process during coornavirus pandemic.

According to the EC, necessary guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. It may be recalled that a few days ago, the Commission had held separate meetings with political parties in Patna and sought suggestions for the conduct of election. During the meetings, political parties had given several suggestions for cinducting the election without any trouble. Most parties were in favour of conducting the poll in two to three phases.