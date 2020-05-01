हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Election Commission to take call on Rajya Sabha polls deferred due to COVID-19 next week

In March, the commission had deferred the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections citing threat of the coronavirus and had said a decision will be taken after reviewing the situation.

Election Commission to take call on Rajya Sabha polls deferred due to COVID-19 next week
File Photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission will take a call next week on the various Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls deferred due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Commission also decided to review other deferred elections in the next week," an EC statement on Friday announcing the schedule for the nine Maharashtra legislative council elections said.

In March, the commission had deferred the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections citing threat of the coronavirus and had said a decision will be taken after reviewing the situation.

While 17 members from six states retired on April 9, one from Meghalaya retired on April 12.

The 18 seats are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Meghalaya.

The election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest. 

Tags:
Election CommissionRajya Sabha pollsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu sees surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases; 36 districts fall under Red Zone, only one in Green

Corona Meter
  • 35365Confirmed
  • 9065Discharged
  • 1152Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Do not depend on others and be your own guide, asserts Dr Subhash Chandra