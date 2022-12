'Election is the beauty of democracy': Hardik Patel asks people to cast their votes Gujarat's phase 2 Assembly polls

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat`s Viramgam, Hardik Patel on Monday appealed to the people to cast their votes in the second phase of the assembly elections which is underway and said that his party has worked for the development of the state."I appeal to everyone to vote. BJP has maintained law and order and has worked for the development of Gujarat. I want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP. We should exercise our power to vote as the election is the beauty of democracy," Patel said ahead of casting vote.

Patel`s wife, Kinjalben Patel exuded confidence in her husband`s victory in the polls and said that people support Hardik and that he would emerge victorious, adding "This isn`t a neck-to-neck fight, everyone is with Hardik. We`re awaiting the results. Hardik likes challenges, and he`ll overcome these challenges too. He`ll definitely win."

The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

Among the key constituencies in the final phase are Ghatlodia, which will determine the poll fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is contesting as a BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor.

The Leader of the Opposition, Congress` Sukhram Rathava is contesting from Chhota Udaipur, while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani and Amee Yajnik are some other prominent Congress names from Viramgam, Vadgam and Ghatlodia seats.

From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbaria, Bheema Chaudhary from Deodar, Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South, Kunwarji Thakor from Viramgam and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia will test their electoral fortunes in the second phase.

The high-octane campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections came to an end on Saturday evening, which saw big shots across parties trying to woo voters.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. The first phase of voting took place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on December 8. (ANI)