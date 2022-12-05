Gujarat Election 2022: Follow these 13 STEPS to Vote even without a voter ID card - Check details HERE

PM Modi cast his vote while exercising his franchise for the last phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Earlier, PM Modi tweeted and appealed to the people to vote in large numbers. "I request all the citizens, especially the youth and women voters, to cast their votes in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections," he tweeted. However, you can vote even if you do not have a voter ID card. But for this, your name should be on the voter list. In such a situation, first you check whether your name is on the voter list or not? Here you will be able to know whether your name is on the voter list or not?

13 Steps to Follow

First of all, go to the electoral search page https://electoralsearch.in of National Voters Service Portal . On the page you will see two options – Search by EPIC Number and Details. Enter your name, father's/husband's name, age, date of birth and gender by going to the search by details option. After logging in information you will have to enter your state, district and assembly constituency. Another option to search is to enter your EPIC number and search for your details. In this process you have to enter your EPIC number and state. For both these options, you have to submit this information on the website by entering the captcha code at the end. Once this information is completed, the webpage will show you the voter registration details. From where you can check. Check your name in voter list through SMS For this, you have to type EPIC in the mobile message section. Enter your Voter ID Card Number. Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950. Your polling station number and name will be displayed on your phone screen. If your name is not there in the voter's list, you will get 'No record found' reply.

Vote By Showing These Documents

Passport

Driving License

If you are an employee of the central or state government or working in PSUs and Public Limited Company, then voting can also be done on the basis of a photo ID of the company.

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

The passbook is issued by the post office and banks.

MNREGA Job Card.

Health Insurance Card issued by the Ministry of Labour.

Pension card on which your photo is affixed and attested.

Smart cards are issued by the National Population Register (NPR).

Official ID cards are issued by MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

An Unique Disability ID (UDID) card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

You will be able to vote by showing any one of these ID cards.

PM Modi Appeals

Voting for the second phase of the assembly elections is underway in Gujarat. Voting began at 8 am on 93 seats in 14 districts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar. Votes will be cast in these constituencies till 5 pm. Earlier on December 1, voting was held on 99 seats. Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions recorded an average turnout of 63.31 per cent. On Monday, voting is being held in Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panch Mahal, Dahod, Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur.

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીના બીજા તબક્કાના મતદાનમાં સૌ નાગરિકોને, ખાસ કરીને યુવા તેમજ મહિલા મતદારોને, અચૂક મતદાન કરવા માટે અનુરોધ કરું છું.



હું સવારે 9 વાગ્યે અમદાવાદમાં મારો મત આપીશ. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

A total of 833 candidates, including 69 women, are in the fray in this phase. The votes cast for both the phases will be counted on Thursday i.e. December 8. The Election Commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. More than 26 thousand centers have been set up for voting. The political fate of several prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and seven ministers, will be decided in this phase. Among other BJP leaders, Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakur are also in the fray. Congress leaders Sukhram Rathwa and Jignesh Mavani, Aam Aadmi Party's Bharat Singh Wakhla and Bhima Bhai Chowdhary are also candidates in this phase.