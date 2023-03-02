topStoriesenglish2579079
NewsIndia
ELECTION RESULTS

Election Results: NDPP-BJP Alliance's Hekani Jakhlau Scripts History, Becomes First Woman To Become MLA In Nagaland

Nagaland election 2023: NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhalu defeated her rival in the Dimapur III seat by 1,536 votes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Election Results: NDPP-BJP Alliance's Hekani Jakhlau Scripts History, Becomes First Woman To Become MLA In Nagaland

New Delhi: NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday (March 2, 2023) scripted history when she defeated her rival in the Dimapur III seat and became the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly. Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, according to the figures available on the website of the Election Commission of India.

Four women candidates -- Hekani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema, and Rosy Thompson -- had contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Nagaland Election 2023 Results: NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhlau polled over 14,000 votes

NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhlau polled over 14,000 votes to script history. While she received 14,395 votes, her rival Zhimomi secured 12,859 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jakhlau bagged 45.16% of the total votes polled in the February 27 Assembly election.

Nagaland Election 2023 results

Earlier in 1977, Nagaland had sent a woman as its Lok Sabha representative when Rano Mese Shazia was elected on a United Democratic Party ticket.

After that, it was only last year that a second woman entered Parliament from the northeastern state with BJP nominating S Phangnon Konyak as the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland.

It is notable that Nagaland has one seat each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while its Assembly has 60 seats.

Meanwhile, NDPP's Salhoutuo Kruse is currently leading from the Western Angami seat and BJP's Hukali Sema is also leading from the Atoizu constituency.

The election for the Nagaland Assembly was held on February 27 and the counting of votes took place today.

Live Tv

Election ResultsNDPP-BJPHekani JakhlauNagaland Electionelection 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985