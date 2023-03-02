Election Results: NDPP-BJP Alliance's Hekani Jakhlau Scripts History, Becomes First Woman To Become MLA In Nagaland

New Delhi: NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday (March 2, 2023) scripted history when she defeated her rival in the Dimapur III seat and became the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly. Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, according to the figures available on the website of the Election Commission of India.

Four women candidates -- Hekani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema, and Rosy Thompson -- had contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Nagaland Election 2023 Results: NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhlau polled over 14,000 votes

NDPP-BJP alliance's Hekani Jakhlau polled over 14,000 votes to script history. While she received 14,395 votes, her rival Zhimomi secured 12,859 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jakhlau bagged 45.16% of the total votes polled in the February 27 Assembly election.

Earlier in 1977, Nagaland had sent a woman as its Lok Sabha representative when Rano Mese Shazia was elected on a United Democratic Party ticket.

After that, it was only last year that a second woman entered Parliament from the northeastern state with BJP nominating S Phangnon Konyak as the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland.

It is notable that Nagaland has one seat each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while its Assembly has 60 seats.

Meanwhile, NDPP's Salhoutuo Kruse is currently leading from the Western Angami seat and BJP's Hukali Sema is also leading from the Atoizu constituency.

The election for the Nagaland Assembly was held on February 27 and the counting of votes took place today.