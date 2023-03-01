Nagaland Election Result LIVE Updates | BJP-led Alliance Crosses Halfway Mark, NDPP-BJP (50) - NPF (02) - NCP (03) Congress (00)

Nagaland Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Votes are currently being counted for the voting held in as many as 2,291 polling stations across 59 of the total 60 constituencies of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. One seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district -- has already been won uncontested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. The counting began at 8 am and the final Nagaland 'Vidhan Sabha chunav' 2023 results are expected to be declared by Thursday evening. Initial trends on Nagaland Assembly Election Result show that the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance has taken a strong lead.

Nagaland elections exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-NDPP alliance.

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance, which contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis for the 60-member House, is likely to win 35-43 seats.

Zee News-Matrize exit poll has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

