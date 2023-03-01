Nagaland Election Result LIVE Updates | BJP-led Alliance Crosses Halfway Mark, NDPP-BJP (50) - NPF (02) - NCP (03) Congress (00)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting Begins. Nagaland elections exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Votes are currently being counted for the voting held in as many as 2,291 polling stations across 59 of the total 60 constituencies of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. One seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district -- has already been won uncontested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. The counting began at 8 am and the final Nagaland 'Vidhan Sabha chunav' 2023 results are expected to be declared by Thursday evening. Initial trends on Nagaland Assembly Election Result show that the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance has taken a strong lead.
Nagaland elections exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-NDPP alliance.
According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance, which contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis for the 60-member House, is likely to win 35-43 seats.
Zee News-Matrize exit poll has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.
Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Results 2023:
ALSO READ | Tripura Assembly Poll Result 2023 LIVE Coverage
ALSO READ | Meghalaya Assembly Poll Result 2023 LIVE Coverage
Nagaland Election 2023: NDPP-BJP now lead on 50 seats
Nagaland Election 2023: The NDPP-BJP is currently leading on 50 seats, trends available for 58 seats show. NPF is ahead in two and NCP on three seats.
वोटों की गिनती शुरू, रुझानों में कौन आगे ? त्रिपुरा, नागालैंड और मेघालय के सबसे तेज नतीजे LIVE | #ResultsOnZee
#ElectionResults #Tripura #Meghalaya #NagalandElections2023 @DChaurasia2312 @preetiddahiya
सबसे तेज नतीजे पढ़ें : https://t.co/AChCtuHtYv https://t.co/GotCtAon6j
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) March 2, 2023
Nagaland Election Result: NDPP-BJP alliance now leading on 40 seats
Nagaland Election Result: NDPP-BJP alliance now leading on 40 seats, NPF on four, and NCP on two.
Nagaland Election Result, Counting LIVE Updates | NDPP-BJP now lead on 25 seats, NPF on five
Nagaland Election Result, Counting LIVE Updates: The NDPP-BJP alliance is now leading on 25 seats, while the NPF on five.
Nagaland Election Result LIVE Updates | As counting begins, NDPP-BJP lead on 15 seats
Nagaland Election Result LIVE Updates: The available trends show that the NDPP-BJP alliance is now leading on 15 seats and NPF on seven seats.
Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Results: Initial trends show NDPP-BJP leading
Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Results: The initial trends are here and show that the NDPP-BJP alliance is currently leading on six seats.
Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Coverage: Counting Begins, NDPP-BJP Alliance Against NPF, Congress
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of counting, visuals from a counting centre at the Deputy Commissioner's office in the capital Kohima.
Nagaland | The counting of votes for the #NagalandAssemblyElections2023 will begin at 8 am; Visuals from counting centre at Deputy Commissioner's office in Kohima pic.twitter.com/XdT0sWc4e9
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Nagaland Assembly Polls: Focus on four women candidates
Nagaland Assembly Polls: As counting for the Nagaland Assembly elections is about to begin, all eyes are on four women nominees who are in the electoral fray out of the total of 183 candidates.
The four women candidates -- NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu in the Dimapur-III seat, NDPP's Salhoutuonuo in the Western Angami seat, Kahuli Sema of BJP in the Atoizu seat, and Rosy Thompson of Congress in the Tening seat -- are trying to create history by becoming the first women to be elected as a legislator in this North Eastern state.
Nagaland Assembly Poll Results: Counting to take place on 59 seats as BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested
Nagaland Poll Results: The counting will take place on 59 out of the 60 seats today in Nagaland as BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi was declared the winner uncontested from the Akuluto Assembly constituency.
Nagaland Assembly Elections Live Updates: Security beefed up at counting centres
Nagaland Assembly Elections Live Updates: Security has been beefed up at counting centres in the capital Kohima and other cities ahead of the counting scheduled to begin at 8 am.
In Kohima, three-tier security is in place at the 16 counting centres.
Close to 305 coys of CAPF are also entrusted with guarding the 16 strong rooms and counting centres.
Nagaland Assembly Elections Live News: Counting to begin at 8 am
Nagaland Assembly Elections Live News: The counting for polling held on 59 Nagaland Assembly seats is scheduled to begin at 8 am.
Nagaland Assembly Elections Results Live Streaming Details
Nagaland Assembly Elections Results Live Streaming: You can follow all the latest updates on the Zee News website and Zee News Live TV.
Nagaland Assembly Elections Live Updates: Key candidates, seats to watch out for
Nagaland Assembly Elections Live Updates: Ghaspani is another seat that is attracting all the eyeballs. While BJP has fielded N Jacob Zhimomi, Congress has fielded Akavi N Zhimomi.
The legislative leader of the NPF, Kuzholuzo Nienu is another candidate to watch out for in the Nagaland Assembly polls. He is contesting the elections from his home seat Phek.
Nagaland Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2023: A look at key candidates, their constituencies
Nagaland Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2023: NDPP candidate and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting from the Northen Angami Assembly constituency. BJP candidate and Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton is fighting from Tiyu.
Two-time Chief Minister TR Zeliang is contesting the election as an NDPP candidate from the Peren seat.
Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, who remains in the news for his viral tweets, is fighting from the Alongtaki seat. In the present government, he is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education. Only Janata Dal (United) has fielded its candidate J Lanu Longchar from this seat.
Nagaland Assembly Election Results: In 2018, NDPP-BJP alliance ended NPF's reign
Nagaland Assembly Election Results: In 2018, the NDPP-BJP alliance won 30 Assembly seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 by the saffron camp. The alliance ended the 15 years reign of the Naga People's Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, one of JD(U), and an Independent MLA.
Nagaland Elections Exit Poll Results 2023: NDPP-BJP alliance likely to form govt
Nagaland Elections Exit Poll Results 2023: The exit polls by different agencies have given a comfortable margin for the NDPP-BJP alliance to retain power by increasing their strength in the Nagaland Assembly and forming the government for the second consecutive term.
The Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted 35-43 seats for the NDPP-BJP alliance. It has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.
According to India Today-My Axis, the NDPP is slated to get 28-34 seats with a vote share of 33 per cent. The poll has also given the saffron party a 16 per cent vote share and 10-14 seats.
Congress is predicted to get 10 per cent votes and between 1-2 seats and the rump of the Naga People's Front which remained after some 21 MLAs joined NDPP is forecast to get 13 per cent vote share and between 3-8 seats.
Times Now has predicted 27-33 seats for NDPP, 12-16 seats for BJP, and 4-8 seats for NPF.
According to various exit polls, other parties in the fray -- the National People's Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the JD(U), and Republican Party of India (Athawale) -- are also expected to have their members in the Nagaland Assembly this time.
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: BJP, NDPP, Congress, NPF among parties in fray
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: The NDPP-BJP alliance contested the February 27 Nagaland Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023 on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis for the 60-member House. Congress and Naga People's Front (NPF) are contesting on 23 and 22 Assembly seats, respectively.
Nagaland Assembly Polls 2023: A look at other parties that contested
LJP (Ram Vilas) - 15
NPP - 12
NCP - 12
RPI (Athawale) - 9
JDU - 7
RJD - 3
RPP - 1
CPI - 1
As many as 19 Independents also fought the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.
Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Results: Votes to be counted shortly
Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Results: Votes will shortly be counted and results will be out by Thursday evening for Assembly polls in Nagaland.
The northeastern state had seen around 85 per cent polling on February 27.
Polling personnel on their arrival from their respective Polling Stations to Reception Centre at ADC Office, Peren Town on 27th February 2023#assemblyelections2023#nagalandelections2023 @ecisveep @SpokespersonECI @mygovnagaland@PIBKohima @diprnagaland@airnews_kohima pic.twitter.com/ZUbCelhwAk
— CEO Nagaland (@ceonagaland) February 27, 2023
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP-NDPP To Retain Power?
The exit polls have predicted a clear victory of NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland. If this happens, it will be considered as a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to develop the northeastern region.
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Over 72 Percent Turnout in Repolling
In Nagaland, over 72.29 per cent of the 3,248 voters cast their votes in the re-polling in four polling stations today, officials said. Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer V. Shashank said that the re-polling was held smoothly in the four polling stations and no untoward incident was reported.
Nagaland Election Results Counting Live Updates: Repolling Concludes
Repolling concluded in four polling stations in Nagaland today. The repolling was held in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency.
Nagaland Election Counting Live Updates: BJP Already Won Akuluto Assembly Constituency
In Nagaland, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
More Stories