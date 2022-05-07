हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Elephants beat the heat taking mud bath, IFS shares video with interesting facts- Watch

Sharing the oddly satisfying viral video, the IFS officer also shared the information about how the giant mammal is more prone to be affected by heatwaves. 

Elephants beat the heat taking mud bath, IFS shares video with interesting facts- Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: As the whole country is reeling under the heatwave everyone is trying to find ways to get respite from scorching summer. people are going to hill stations, waterparks or staying at home with airconditioners and coolers to beat the heat. But animals in the wild don't have an option to travel to different parts or switch on air conditioners. However, mother nature has prepared them to acclimatise themselves to the changing weather.

Animals in the wild use their nearby water bodies to take baths and beat the heat in the extreme summers. A clip shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shows how a herd of elephants is "killing the heat."

ALSO WATCH: 'Garmi Se Bachke...': Teacher sings song to tell students how to battle heatwave

In the elephants are seen standing near a shallow pond enjoying the mud bath, splashing water and enjoying the fun bant while geting a respite from the brutal heatwave.

While posting the video, the IFS officer also shared the information about how the giant mammal is more prone to be affected by heatwaves. In a reply to his own post, Kaswan wrote,  “This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool."

"Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important,” he added.

ALSO WATCH: Viral video shows bride, groom slapping each other on stage

Since being shared, the clip has been seen over 57 k times and managed to garner over 3600 likes. Internet surfers from across the country are amazed by the sight of gentle giant creatures enjoying the summer. One of the Twitter users wrote," Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoHeatwaveSummerSummer 2022Trending
Next
Story

Fourth wave scare! Experts find two early signs of Covid in fully vaccinated people, check here

Must Watch

PT6M55S

BJP protest at Kejriwal's residence