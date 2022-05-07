New Delhi: As the whole country is reeling under the heatwave everyone is trying to find ways to get respite from scorching summer. people are going to hill stations, waterparks or staying at home with airconditioners and coolers to beat the heat. But animals in the wild don't have an option to travel to different parts or switch on air conditioners. However, mother nature has prepared them to acclimatise themselves to the changing weather.

Animals in the wild use their nearby water bodies to take baths and beat the heat in the extreme summers. A clip shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shows how a herd of elephants is "killing the heat."

In the elephants are seen standing near a shallow pond enjoying the mud bath, splashing water and enjoying the fun bant while geting a respite from the brutal heatwave.

While posting the video, the IFS officer also shared the information about how the giant mammal is more prone to be affected by heatwaves. In a reply to his own post, Kaswan wrote, “This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool."

"Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important,” he added.

Since being shared, the clip has been seen over 57 k times and managed to garner over 3600 likes. Internet surfers from across the country are amazed by the sight of gentle giant creatures enjoying the summer. One of the Twitter users wrote," Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing."

