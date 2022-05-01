New Delhi: The wedding season is in full swing in India and with this come videos and images showing the beauty of the rich culture possessed India and rituals that make the wedding ceremonies all the more interesting and funny. However, clips and photographs shared by wedding guests are not always heartwarming and funny but shocking as some untoward events take place.

One such shocking video went crazily viral on social media as a couple of Bride and groom were seen slapping each other on the stage at the wedding ceremony.

ALSO READ: Samosas made in toilet! Saudi Arabian eatery used 'expired food items' for decades, details here

In the videos, it is seen that the bride offers the groom some sweet and he ignores it. After offering the sweet to the groom several times the bride loses her cool and rubs the sweet on his face.

After this, the groom gets angry and slaps the bride, she does not hold back add slaps him back, this starts the continuous round of slaps between bride and groom till a family member intervened.

The viral clip was shared by renowned comedian and actor Sunil Grover on his Instagram with the caption: "Gussa na kiya karo! Abhi toh life shuru hui hai. Vaise 36 ke 36 gunn milte hain inke."

ALSO WATCH: 'I wanna die...'; Internet goes crazy over 'Idli-icecream' video

The video making rounds on the internet and has managed to garner over 3.9 million views and over 4 lakh likes. Internet surfers from all over the country are dropping hilarious comments below the post. One Insta user wrote, "first fight before first night," "Omg...thapad pe thapad," wrote another.

However, this is not the first tome that something bizarre has happened at a wedding ceremony. Earlier, a video of man went viral where he was seen stealing cash from the groom’s garland, a common accessory in Indian weddings.

Live TV