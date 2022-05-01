हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Shocking! Bride and groom slap each other continuously on stage due to THIS reason-Watch

A video went crazily viral on social media after a couple of Bride and groom started slapping each other on the stage at the wedding ceremony. 

Shocking! Bride and groom slap each other continuously on stage due to THIS reason-Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The wedding season is in full swing in India and with this come videos and images showing the beauty of the rich culture possessed India and rituals that make the wedding ceremonies all the more interesting and funny. However, clips and photographs shared by wedding guests are not always heartwarming and funny but shocking as some untoward events take place.

One such shocking video went crazily viral on social media as a couple of Bride and groom were seen slapping each other on the stage at the wedding ceremony. 

ALSO READ: Samosas made in toilet! Saudi Arabian eatery used 'expired food items' for decades, details here

In the videos, it is seen that the bride offers the groom some sweet and he ignores it. After offering the sweet to the groom several times the bride loses her cool and rubs the sweet on his face.

After this, the groom gets angry and slaps the bride, she does not hold back add slaps him back, this starts the continuous round of slaps between bride and groom till a family member intervened.

The viral clip was shared by renowned comedian and actor Sunil Grover on his Instagram with the caption: "Gussa na kiya karo! Abhi toh life shuru hui hai. Vaise 36 ke 36 gunn milte hain inke."

ALSO WATCH: 'I wanna die...'; Internet goes crazy over 'Idli-icecream' video

The video making rounds on the internet and has managed to garner over 3.9 million views and over 4 lakh likes.  Internet surfers from all over the country are dropping hilarious comments below the post. One Insta user wrote, "first fight before first night," "Omg...thapad pe thapad," wrote another.

However, this is not the first tome that something bizarre has happened at a wedding ceremony. Earlier, a video of man went viral where he was seen stealing cash from the groom’s garland, a common accessory in Indian weddings.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralTrendingIndian weddingsViral weddings
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Guman Singh Damor starts campaign seeking withdrawal of quota benefits of tribal converts

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Russia Ukraine War: Russia's missile attack on Ukraine