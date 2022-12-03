topStoriesenglish
Engineer caught accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh, around Rs 1 crore found in his house in Bihar

The Vigilance team believes that the cash seized from his residence could be over Rs 1 crore. During the raid, papers, bank passbooks and property documents were also recovered from Sanjit Kumar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sanjit Kumar, an executive engineer of the building construction department was arrested by Vigilance investigators.
  • The engineer has been arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh rupees in bribe.
  • Moreover, the currency notes worth Rs 1 crore were also found during a raid at his house.

Bihar: Sanjit Kumar, an executive engineer of the building construction department was arrested by Vigilance investigators. The engineer has been arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh rupees in bribe. Moreover, the currency notes worth Rs 1 crore were also found during a raid at his house.

The cash collected mainly consisted of five hundred and two thousand rupee notes. The Vigilance team believes that the cash seized from his residence could be over Rs 1 crore. During the raid, papers, bank passbooks and property documents were also recovered from Sanjit Kumar.

It needs to be noted that the residence of Sanjit Kumar in Patna's Gardanibagh was raided after he was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe.

A video of the raid and the subsequent council of the currency by the officers is doing rounds on the internet. 

News Agency ANI also informed about the raid tweeting, "Exec engineer in Building Construction Dept, Sanjeet Kumar caught by Vigilance Team while he was accepting Rs 2 Lakhs bribe. Approx Rs 1 cr cash recovered from his residence in a subsequent raid. Documents & bank accounts details also found. Raid to continue today."

