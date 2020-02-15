हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Engineer from Gurgaon arrested for indecent behaviour inside metro car in Delhi

The Delhi Metro police arrested a man from Gurgaon for indecent behaviour with a woman inside a metro car 48 hours after a complaint was registered.

Engineer from Gurgaon arrested for indecent behaviour inside metro car in Delhi
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro police arrested a man from Gurgaon for indecent behaviour with a woman inside a metro car 48 hours after a complaint was registered.

On February 12, the man who is an engineer was returning home to Gurgaon from a company meeting in Kashmiri Gate. He took the yellow line metro towards Sikanderpur. In the evening at around 6 pm, he allegedly flashed a girl and then hid behind his bag.

The girl complained about the incident to the police and a molestation case was registered in Ghitorni police station. The girl has tweeted a photograph of the accused.

Using the same photo, the police started its investigation. After looking at the CCTV footage they found that the got down at Sultanpur Metro station. Then he took another metro car and got down at Sikanderpur metro station. Thereafter, the accused took the rapid metro to IndusInd Bank Cyber ​​City Metro where he was seen getting out.

The police suspect that the accused was afraid of being caught since the girl had taken his picture, so he got down at the earlier station to confuse the authorities.

Police asked around the metro station using his photograph and were able to identify him as Abhilash Kumar, 28, who worked as an engineer at a company. Kumar is a resident of Karnal and he lives with a friend in Gurugram.

DCP Metro Vikram Porwal led the team with Inspector Anil Kumar Pandey and 15 other policemen who were able to crack the blind case and arrest the accused within 48 hours.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro PoliceDMRC
Next
Story

Ahmedabad gears up to receive Donald Trump, elaborate celebrations planned

Must Watch

PT19M46S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Will the meeting with Home Minister resolve the Shaheen Bagh issue?