हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Engineering Student Suicide

Engineering student found dead in Greater Noida flat

In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan.   

Engineering student found dead in Greater Noida flat
Representational Picture

Noida: In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

He studied at a private college in Greater Noida, they said.

Police said they were informed about the incident on Thursday night after which a team from the local Beta 2 police station was rushed to the spot.

"The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room. It appears to be a case of suicide. The student hailed from the adjoining Bulandshahr district," a police spokesperson said.

No suicide note has been found, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and legal proceedings are underway.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Engineering Student SuicideSuicidePoliceSuicide-proof ceiling fan
Next
Story

No discrimination between regular and non-regular govt staff in maternity benefits: Madras HC

Must Watch

PT42M15S

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi on terrorism