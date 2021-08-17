हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID 19

Worried over coronavirus symptoms, Karnataka man and wife die by suicide after sending voice note to city police commissioner

The couple sent a voice message to the city police commissioner that they are ending their lives.

Worried over coronavirus symptoms, Karnataka man and wife die by suicide after sending voice note to city police commissioner
Image for representation

A 40-year-old-man and his wife ended their lives apparently worried over symptoms of Covid-19 infection at Baikampady in the city, police sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh and Guna R Suvarna, residents of an apartment in the city. Sources said the two have been showing symptoms of coronavirus infection for the last few days.

The couple sent a voice message to the city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday that they are ending their lives as they cannot bear the anxiety created by news items about the disease in the media.

The commissioner responded immediately asking them not to take any extreme step hastily. He also requested through media groups to trace the couple.

However, by the time police reached the apartment, both of them had hanged themselves. Sources said another reason was also cited in the death note prepared by the woman. She had expressed her pain over being issueless and also about the death of their child earlier within 13 days of birth.

The note also mentions that her diabetes is beyond control despite taking two insulin injections a day. The note also requests that their belongings be distributed to the poor, the sources said. A case has been registered.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID 19CoronavirusSuicideKarnataka
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi visits Wayanad, attends review meeting of various development projects

Must Watch

PT9M4S

Bollywood Breaking: Karan Johar reveals the truth of Sidnaaz's love in Bigg Boss!