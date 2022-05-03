Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Denmark capital Copenhagen on the second leg of his ‘3-day, 3-nation’ Europe tour. He will hold talks with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and attend the second India-Nordic Summit.

He was received by Frederiksen at the airport as a special gesture, following which the two leaders went to her official residence at Marienborg. Soon after reaching Marienborg, PM Modi took a private tour of the residence and was accompanied by Frederiksen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a private tour of the residence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen; the Danish PM also accompanies him. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/KXmbPGZSEb — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

After landing in Copenhagen PM Modi tweeted, “Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties.” This is the PM Modi’s first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

The ministry of external affairs tweeted, “PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen of Denmark receives PM @narendramodi at the Copenhagen airport. Heartwarming to see this special gesture from our Green Partner. Both leaders will now travel to Marienborg, the official residence of the PM of Denmark.”

PM Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II and attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark. He will also personally meet leaders of the four Nordic nations on the sidelines of the summit.