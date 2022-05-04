हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Europe Visit

Europe visit, Day 3: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi will be among the first few world leaders to meet President Macron after his re-election last week. He had congratulated Macron after his re-election.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday landed in Paris on the third and final leg of his visit to three European nations. He will be meeting President Emmanuel Macron during his brief stay and after that, he will fly back to India.

 

 

Upon his arrival in Paris, PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora.

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left for France after concluding his "productive" visit to Denmark during which he held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Nordic countries and attended the second India-Nordic summit. He also addressed the Indian community and interacted with Denmark's Royal Family.

The Prime Minister also attended the second India-Nordic summit along with his counterparts Mette Frederiksen (Denmark), Katrin Jakobsdottir (Iceland), Jonas Gahr Store (Norway), Magdalena Andersson (Sweden) and Sanna Marin (Finland). The summit primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy and the evolving global security scenario.

The Summit provided an opportunity to review the progress of the India-Nordic relations since the 1st India-Nordic Summit, which was held in 2018 in Stockholm.

During his brief stay in France, PM Modi will meet Emmanuel Macron. He will be the first world leader to have a face-to-face meeting with Macron following the French President's re-election in April. 

PM Modi's France visit comes during the French presidency of the European Union. It also coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

This is PM Modi's fifth visit to France after August 2019, June 2017, November 2015 and April 2015.

 

