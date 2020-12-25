हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennai Airport

Euros, pounds worth 7.78 lakh seized from passenger's bag at Chennai Airport

Air Customs officials on Friday intercepted a passenger at the departure terminal, as he was proceeding towards the security hold area after immigration. 

Euros, pounds worth 7.78 lakh seized from passenger&#039;s bag at Chennai Airport

Chennai: On suspicion of carrying foreign currency, Air Customs officials on Friday (December 25) intercepted a passenger at the departure terminal, as he was proceeding towards the security hold area after immigration. 

Examination of the backpack and laptop bag revealed, 6600 Euros in the denomination of 50 and 2000 GB Pounds in the denomination of 20 were recovered and seized under Customs Act read with the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of currency) (Amendment) Regulations, 2015.

Identified as Mohammed Azarudeen, a Chennaiite, the passenger was destined for Dubai by Emirates Flight EK-543.

The total value of the seized foreign currency is equivalent to Rs 7.78 lakh.

