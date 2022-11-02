'Everybody should follow party discipline': Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot's remarks about PM Modi's praise

Alwar: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday reacted to Sachin Pilot's comments that he will eventually leave the party like party stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azab, who too earned praise from the Prime Minister. Gehlot said, "They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline". Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said, "...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot yesterday) very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development yesterday. Shouldn't be taken lightly..."

Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy CM, also urged his new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to "take action" against those who triggered the recent political crisis in Rajasthan. He said only 13 months were left for the assembly elections in the state and whatever decisions are to be taken, like the CLP meeting, the AICC would take them very soon.

In the run-up to the nomination for Congress president election, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was forced to bow out of the process after several party MLAs supporting him did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing an event in Banswara during which he recalled that the two worked in past without any discord. The Prime Minister also hailed Gehlot as one of the senior-most Chief Ministers in the country and an experienced politician.

“Ashok Ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok Ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the gathering at Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ in Banswara, Rajasthan.