Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Collapses In Tihar Jail's Washroom, Hospitalised
Former Delhi Health Minister tripped in the bathroom of the hospital at Tihar jail No. 7 around 6 a.m. on Thursday, where he was under observation for general weakness.
New Delhi: A minor mishap in the washroom of Tihar Jail landed the imprisoned AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, news agency IANS quoted an official as saying. The official said that the undertrial prisoner tripped in the bathroom of the hospital at central jail No. 7 around 6 a.m. on Thursday, where he was under observation for general weakness. "Then he was checked by the doctors. Vitals were normal. “He was further taken to the DDU Hospital as he felt pain in back, left leg and shoulder,” IANS quoted prison officials as saying further.
