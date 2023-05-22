topStoriesenglish2611531
NewsIndia
SATYENDAR JAIN

Satyendar Jain Admitted To Safdarjung Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Satyendar Jain Admitted To Safdarjung Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as he was feeling 'unwell', the news agency PTI reported on Monday. Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court sought the response of the ED on the bail plea of Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the agency. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea.

The bench, which did not give any specific date, said Jain can approach the vacation bench of the top court for relief.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator, and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife, and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818