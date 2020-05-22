Ex-DMK General Secretary Duraisamy joins Tamil Nadu BJP

Chennai: A day after he was removed as DMK's Deputy General Secretary, V.P. Duraisamy on Friday joined Tamil Nadu BJP. Duraisamy joined BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan and senior leader La Ganesan.
"Former DMK Deputy General Secretary VP DuraiSamy joined BJP in the presence of his supporters in the presence of party state president Dr Sri L Murugan and senior BJP leader LK Ganesan," the official Twitter handle of state BJP shared the news in Tamil.
— BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) May 22, 2020
On Thursday DMK President MK Stalin, announced the removal of Duraisamy as the party's Deputy General Secretary. Stalin also announced the appointment of Member of Parliament Anthiyur P Selvaraj as Deputy General Secretary.
The removal came a couple of days after Duraisamy's meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan.