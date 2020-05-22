Ex-DMK General Secretary Duraisamy joins Tamil Nadu BJP

Chennai: A day after he was removed as DMK's Deputy General Secretary, V.P. Duraisamy on Friday joined Tamil Nadu BJP. Duraisamy joined BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan and senior leader La Ganesan.

"Former DMK Deputy General Secretary VP DuraiSamy joined BJP in the presence of his supporters in the presence of party state president Dr Sri L Murugan and senior BJP leader LK Ganesan," the official Twitter handle of state BJP shared the news in Tamil.

On Thursday DMK President MK Stalin, announced the removal of Duraisamy as the party's Deputy General Secretary. Stalin also announced the appointment of Member of Parliament Anthiyur P Selvaraj as Deputy General Secretary.

The removal came a couple of days after Duraisamy's meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan.