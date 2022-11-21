Ex-IAS officer Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

New Delhi: Newly appointed Election Commissioner Arun Goel assumed charge of the office on Monday. The former bureaucrat was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner. He is a former IAS officer of Punjab cadre. The Election Commission of Indian functions as a multi-member body comprising of 3 commissioners. He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said.

Delhi | Arun Goel assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. pic.twitter.com/4c85DsILgt — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

Arun Goel had on Friday taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries. Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.

(With ANI inputs)