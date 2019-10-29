Ex-PM Manmohan Singh in list of 575 pilgrims for first 'jatha' through Kartarpur corridor

Punjab: India on Tuesday shared the list of 575 pilgrims who will go in the inaugural jatha to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor. The list also had the names of several prominent leaders who will attend the religious event.

The names of the leader include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and other Punjab's MPs-MLAs will participate in the event.

After a long wait and several discussions, India and Pakistan on October 24 signed the agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor for pilgrims of both the countries.

According to the agreement signed by the ministry of home affairs, Indian persons of all faith can visit the place and the travel will be visa-free. However, the agreement will remain in force for 5 years and it can be extended by mutual consent.

The Kartarpur corridor agreement can be terminated by the government of either side by giving one month's notice. The operation of the corridor can be suspended if a persistent violation of the agreement happens and all differences will be resolved through diplomatic channels.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India side of Kartarpur corridor on November 9.