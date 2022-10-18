Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death: Probe report holds close aide VK Sasikala guilty, calls for further investigation

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tabled the Arumughaswamy Commission report in the Assembly that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The panel also has named others along with Sasikala. Full-scale politics erupted over the cause of Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016 and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

The single-member commission of retired Justice of the Madras High Court was constituted in 2017 by former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Pannerselvam.

It was constituted to enquire into the circumstances, health condition and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on 22 September 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.

Earlier, the commission submitted a 608 pages final report in Tamiland 500 pages report in English to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 27. Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before the commission and have put forward their points of view.