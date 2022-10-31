EXCLUSIVE footage of Morbi bridge collapse that killed over 130 people - WATCH

New Delhi: CCTV footage of Gujarat's Morbi bridge was on Monday (October 31, 2022) released and shows a bunch of people shaking the suspension bridge over the Macchu river before it collapsed, killing over 130 people. The clip shows the hanging footbridge moments before it collapsed and plunged hundreds of people into the river below. While some people clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, others swam to safety. After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the river water, its thick cables snapped in places.

A number of women and children were among the victims.

WATCH: CCTV footage of Morbi bridge collapse which killed over 130 people

As per the latest inputs, the death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday and the rescue operation was still underway.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.

The more than-a-century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. The bridge was reopened after a private inaugural event and was yet to receive the municipality's "fitness certificate".