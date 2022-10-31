topStories
GUJARAT MORBI CABLE BRIDGE COLLAPSE UPDATES

Morbi cable bridge collapse LIVE updates: Gujarat govt launches SIT probe, death toll rises to 137

Morbi cable bridge collapse latest news updates: The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed Sunday evening. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Morbi cable bridge collapse LIVE updates: Gujarat govt launches SIT probe, death toll rises to 137
Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: At least 137 people died after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday (October 30) evening. The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm. As per the latest reports, there were several women and children on the British era 'hanging bridge' when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were also seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires. 

A private operator had reportedly carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. 

Nearly 200 jawans from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, local fire brigade teams, and local divers and swimmers have joined the search operation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief over the bridge collapse and prayed for the safe rescue of others. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, also said that he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and informed that he talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this. 

"Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet.

31 October 2022
08:12 AM

Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard teams deployed in Morbi carrying out rescue operations

The Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard teams deployed in Morbi are carrying out search and rescue operations. According to officials, all three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations.

07:50 AM

Morbi bridge collapse: A criminal case has been registered. An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP, says Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

07:40 AM

Morbi bridge collapse tragedy: Gujarat govt launches SIT probe as death toll rises to 137

The Gujarat government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Municipalities Commissioner Rajkumar Beniwal is reportedly going to head the probe panel.

"The team's first task is to find out the reason behind the collapse of the suspension bridge, and based on the findings SIT will also make suggestions to avoid such incidents in future," he told the local media.

He said there are four technical experts which are part of the team, who are good at structural design and quality control, and will collect samples of the bridge as well as its quality will be checked, whether proper standard was maintained or not.

07:25 AM

Gujarat Morbi pul collapse: CM Bhupendra Patel visits accident site, takes stock of rescue and relief work; meets patients

Earlier on Sunday night, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi, where a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed, and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation.

Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials.

Later, Patel and Sanghavi also went to the Morbi Civil Hospital and met the injured victims of the mishap. 

An isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital for treatment of those injured in the bridge collapse.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The more than a century-old bridge had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, and collapsed around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.

07:22 AM

Gujarat Morbi accident site 

Early morning visuals from the accident site in Gujarat's Morbi district where more than 130 people died after a suspension bridge on Machhu river collapsed.

07:20 AM

Morbi suspension bridge collapse on Machhu river latest news update

Morbi suspension bridge collapse on Machhu river: Several personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, local fire brigade teams, and local divers and swimmers have joined the search operation.

07:17 AM

Deeply saddened: PM Narendra Modi on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in his home state Gujarat, said that he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. He said that he has talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this. 

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet in Gujarati.

07:15 AM

Distressed to hear about tragic incident: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Morbi suspension bridge collapse 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the Morbi bridge collapse and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families," he said in a tweet.

07:14 AM

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried: President Droupadi Murmu 

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the bridge collapse and prayed for the safe rescue of others. 

"The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims," she said.

07:12 AM

Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse: Rescue operations underway by NDRF teams 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed three teams to Morbi district to assist in rescue operations. 

A private operator had reportedly carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26.

07:09 AM

Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: Death toll rises to 137

Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: At least 137 people died after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday (October 30) evening. The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm. As per the latest reports, there were several women and children on the British era 'hanging bridge' when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were also seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires.

 

