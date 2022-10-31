Morbi cable bridge collapse LIVE updates: Gujarat govt launches SIT probe, death toll rises to 137

Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: At least 137 people died after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday (October 30) evening. The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm. As per the latest reports, there were several women and children on the British era 'hanging bridge' when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were also seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires.

A private operator had reportedly carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26.

Nearly 200 jawans from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, local fire brigade teams, and local divers and swimmers have joined the search operation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief over the bridge collapse and prayed for the safe rescue of others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, also said that he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and informed that he talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this.

"Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest news updates on Gujarat Morbi hanging bridge collapse: