Morbi cable bridge collapse LIVE updates: Gujarat govt launches SIT probe, death toll rises to 137
Morbi cable bridge collapse latest news updates: The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed Sunday evening.
Trending Photos
Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: At least 137 people died after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday (October 30) evening. The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm. As per the latest reports, there were several women and children on the British era 'hanging bridge' when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were also seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires.
A private operator had reportedly carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26.
Nearly 200 jawans from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, local fire brigade teams, and local divers and swimmers have joined the search operation.
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief over the bridge collapse and prayed for the safe rescue of others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, also said that he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and informed that he talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this.
"Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest news updates on Gujarat Morbi hanging bridge collapse:
Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard teams deployed in Morbi carrying out rescue operations
The Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard teams deployed in Morbi are carrying out search and rescue operations. According to officials, all three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations.
Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/blmRpqIK1V
— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
Morbi bridge collapse: A criminal case has been registered. An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP, says Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Morbi bridge collapse tragedy: Gujarat govt launches SIT probe as death toll rises to 137
The Gujarat government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Municipalities Commissioner Rajkumar Beniwal is reportedly going to head the probe panel.
"The team's first task is to find out the reason behind the collapse of the suspension bridge, and based on the findings SIT will also make suggestions to avoid such incidents in future," he told the local media.
He said there are four technical experts which are part of the team, who are good at structural design and quality control, and will collect samples of the bridge as well as its quality will be checked, whether proper standard was maintained or not.
Gujarat Morbi pul collapse: CM Bhupendra Patel visits accident site, takes stock of rescue and relief work; meets patients
Earlier on Sunday night, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi, where a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed, and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation.
Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials.
राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी। #MorbiBridge #Rescueoperation #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2VThCVUGH4
— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) October 30, 2022
Hon CM @Bhupendrapbjp Reviewing the relief and rescue operations at the Morbi bridge disaster site #MorbiBridge #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/4D7UXWF2vw
— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) October 30, 2022
રાત્રિના અઢી વાગે મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી @bhupendrabjp જી મોરબીના ઘટનાસ્થળ પર હાજર છે અને ચાલી રહેલ રેસ્ક્યુ ઓપરેશનની નિગરાની કરી રહ્યા છે અને જરૂરી સૂચનો કરી રહ્યા છે. હાલ ભી બચાવ કામગીરી નું નિરીક્ષણ મોરબી થી કરી રહ્યા છે. pic.twitter.com/tcaU75KgjE
— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 30, 2022
Later, Patel and Sanghavi also went to the Morbi Civil Hospital and met the injured victims of the mishap.
મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે મોરબી ખાતે હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઈ રહેલા ઈજાગ્રસ્તોની રૂબરૂ મુલાકાત લઈને તેમની સ્થિતિ તેમજ તેમને મળી રહેલ સારવારની વિગતો જાણી હતી. pic.twitter.com/vnhupeMvq0
— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 30, 2022
મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે મોરબી દુર્ઘટનાના સ્થળે રૂબરૂ પહોંચીને બચાવ અને રાહત કામગીરીનું જાતનિરીક્ષણ કર્યું. pic.twitter.com/kydeuzwFyF
— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 30, 2022
An isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital for treatment of those injured in the bridge collapse.
The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The more than a century-old bridge had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, and collapsed around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.
Gujarat Morbi accident site
Early morning visuals from the accident site in Gujarat's Morbi district where more than 130 people died after a suspension bridge on Machhu river collapsed.
Gujarat | Early morning visuals from the accident site in #Morbi where more than 100 people have lost their lives after a cable bridge collapsed.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/TxtzWySFGT
— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
Morbi suspension bridge collapse on Machhu river latest news update
Morbi suspension bridge collapse on Machhu river: Several personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, local fire brigade teams, and local divers and swimmers have joined the search operation.
Deeply saddened: PM Narendra Modi on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in his home state Gujarat, said that he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. He said that he has talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet in Gujarati.
મોરબી ખાતે થયેલ દુર્ઘટનાથી અત્યંત દુ:ખી છું. આ અંગે ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp તથા અન્ય અધિકારીઓ સાથે વાત કરી. રાહત અને બચાવ કામગીરી પુરઝડપે ચાલી રહી છે તથા અસરગ્રસ્તોને તમામ આવશ્યક સહાય પૂરી પાડવામાં આવી રહી છે.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022
Distressed to hear about tragic incident: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Morbi suspension bridge collapse
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the Morbi bridge collapse and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
"Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families," he said in a tweet.
Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families.
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 30, 2022
The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the bridge collapse and prayed for the safe rescue of others.
"The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims," she said.
The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022
Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse: Rescue operations underway by NDRF teams
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed three teams to Morbi district to assist in rescue operations.
#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
A private operator had reportedly carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26.
Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: Death toll rises to 137
Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse live news updates: At least 137 people died after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday (October 30) evening. The suspension bridge reportedly reopened last week after extensive repairs and renovation, and was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm. As per the latest reports, there were several women and children on the British era 'hanging bridge' when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were also seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires.
More Stories