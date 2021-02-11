Exclusive: First video of Indian and Chinese tanks disengaging at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh; WATCH

In what is seen as a significant step to dial down tensions in the key face-off site, under the India-China agreement on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army will pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong Lake, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday. Reciprocally, the defence minister said, Indian troops, will be based at their permanent location at Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3 areas.

Singh's statement clearly implied that the areas between the Indian position in Finger 3 and Finger 8 will effectively become a no patrolling zone till a resolution on future deployment is reached, defence experts said. The Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, triggering a strong reaction from the Indian Army.

In the nine rounds of military talks, India was specifically insisting on the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the North bank of Pangong Lake. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

Dr Laxman Behera, associate professor at the National Security Centre in Jawaharlal Nehru University described as significant the announcement that the Chinese army will pull back troops to Finger 8 areas. "It is a significant development. I think it will be a major step in taking forward the overall disengagement process though it came very late," Behera told PTI.

In his address in Rajya Sabha, the defence minister said similar action would be taken in the South Bank of the Pangong lake areas by both sides. Around five months ago, Indian troops occupied a number of strategic heights in the Mukhpari, Rechin La and Magar hill areas around the southern bank of the Pangong lake after the Chinese military attempted to intimidate them in the area.

"A similar action would be taken in the South bank area by both sides. These are mutual and reciprocal steps and any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both North and South bank areas will be removed and the landforms will be restored," the defence minister said. He said it was also agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities by both sides in the North bank of Pangong lake including patrolling to the traditional areas.

"Patrolling will be resumed only when both sides reach an agreement in diplomatic and military talks that would be held subsequently. The implementation of this agreement started yesterday in the North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake," he said. Singh said it was also agreed to hold the next meeting of Senior Commanders of the two armies within 48 hours after complete disengagement in Pangong lake areas to resolve any remaining issues.