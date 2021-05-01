Exit polls unreliable, misleading, says former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry: Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Friday (April 30) said the exit polls were by and large unreliable and misleading.

He told a virtual press meet that the exit polls in the past had come a cropper.

As far as Puducherry is concerned, he said, the exit polls conducted in 2016 had predicted that the AINRC would form the government. But the Congress, in alliance with the DMK, formed the government under his leadership.

Narayanasamy said the exit polls this year were conducted by holding talks with just 300 people in a constituency having more than a 30,000 electorate.

The exit poll was conducted by those who remained indoors, he claimed.

In the past, the exit polls had shown they were by and large unreliable, the ex-Chief Minister said.

He said he could see overwhelming support by the people in Puducherry during his campaign for the April 6 polls.

"The Congress-DMK alliance will emerge victorious this time and would form the government," Narayanaswamy said.

He further said the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would romp home and the DMK president MK Stalin would be the next Chief Minister of that State.

Narayanasamy said Puducherry would not be safe if the NDA gained grounds here.

"I appeal to political parties in Puducherry not to fall into the trap the BJP had laid," he said.

(inputs from PTI)

