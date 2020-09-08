Explained: What happened between Indian and Chinese troops at Pangong Lake in latest faceoff on September 7

Amid the simmering tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control, the Chinese soldiers are unwilling to disengage and are continuously looking for opportunities to intrude into Indian terriroty.

On Monday (September 7) too, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to intrude from Southern end of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh but the Chinese troops were once again pushed back by Indian forces patrolling along the LAC. This is the third time that the PLA has been defeated by brave Indian soliders at the LAC in the last 83 days.

According to sources, China wanted to repeat the Galwan incident, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred on May 15, on Monday. The latest incident occurred near the Shenpao mountain, also known as God Pao hill, at the southern end of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Sources told Zee Media that a large number of Chinese soldiers were coming towards the hill to capture some strategically important position on the hills.

The Chinese troops were carrying rods and bats but Indian forces present on top of the hill spotted the movement of Chinese soldiers and asked them to go back. The Indian soldiers repeatedly asked the PLA troops to return, but they continued to move forward, forcing the Indian soldiers to fire 'warning shots'.

But instead of accepting its mistake, China has claimed that the Indian army crossed the LAC and said that the Indian troops fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh to which their soldiers took “countermeasures”.

Spokesperson of China's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shiuli, said that while acting provocative, the Indian army crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake. He said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire and threatened our soldiers.

"India`s actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments," China stated.

However, there has been no official statement from the Indian Army on China's allegations yet.