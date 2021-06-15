Breaking: NIA releases video of 2 suspects in Delhi's Israel embassy blast, announce Rs 10 lakh reward

New Delhi: Almost five months after the mysterious explosion outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (June 15) released visuals of two men suspected to be involved in the incident. Also, the investigative agency announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for each suspect, saying it is seeking help to identify and arrest the two suspects, who were spotted strolling near the blast site, on the day of the blast.

The agency has also issued the email IDs and phone numbers of the two suspects for the general public to share any information on them, along with the photographs and videos of the duo captured from outside the Embassy.

On January 29, 2021, a low-intensity bomb blast had occurred near the Israel Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on, sending the security establishments into a tizzy.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The anti-terror probe agency had taken over the case on February 2 this year.

The blast had shattered the windscreens of three parked cars, and had coincided with the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

Live TV