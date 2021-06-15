हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Israel embassy blast

Breaking: NIA releases video of 2 suspects in Delhi's Israel embassy blast, announce Rs 10 lakh reward

A low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm near Jindal House outside the Israel Embassy in the national capital in January this year. Although, no one was injured in the incident, window panes of a few vehicles parked nearby were damaged in the explosion. The NIA on Tuesday released a video of two suspects who were spotted roaming outside the embassy on the day of the incident. 

Breaking: NIA releases video of 2 suspects in Delhi&#039;s Israel embassy blast, announce Rs 10 lakh reward
Video grab

New Delhi: Almost five months after the mysterious explosion outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (June 15) released visuals of two men suspected to be involved in the incident. Also, the investigative agency announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for each suspect, saying it is seeking help to identify and arrest the two suspects, who were spotted strolling near the blast site, on the day of the blast. 

The agency has also issued the email IDs and phone numbers of the two suspects for the general public to share any information on them, along with the photographs and videos of the duo captured from outside the Embassy.

 

On January 29, 2021, a low-intensity bomb blast had occurred near the Israel Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on, sending the security establishments into a tizzy. 

The Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The anti-terror probe agency had taken over the case on February 2 this year.

The blast had shattered the windscreens of three parked cars, and had coincided with the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Israel embassy blastDelhi embassy blastNIANIA terrorists
Next
Story

KCET 2021 registration process starts, know important dates, steps to apply

Must Watch

PT5M18S

obesity weight gain problem can control with these easy asanas in just 30 minute daily health video ngmp