Exposed: Justin Trudeau-Led Canadian Government's Love For Pro-Khalistani Elements

Today's DNA expose reveals Justin Trudeau's Canadian government’s alarming affinity for pro-Khalistani elements.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 12:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The way the Canadian government is inclined to sever diplomatic ties due to the Khalistani terrorists indicates that Justin Trudeau's policies are solely based on vote bank politics. It shows that Trudeau has once again targeted India for the sake of appeasement.

Trudeau is invoking the issue of public safety but what his government actually does? In 2021, 141 individuals linked to Khalistani terrorism sought asylum in Canada, with the government granting entry to 36 of them. In 2022, there were 801 applications from individuals associated with Khalistani terrorism, out of which 428 were approved. In 2023, 618 applications were received, clearly stating that the applicants supported Khalistani terrorism, and 364 were allowed into Canada. By March 2024, there were 119 applications, and Canada provided refuge to 78 individuals connected to Khalistani terrorism.

Justin Trudeau is citing security concerns in his country, yet by granting asylum to Khalistani terrorists, he is posing a threat to India’s security. These figures expose the Prime Minister of Canada's double standards.

