Extended ban on physical rallies to limit campaigners: EC's revised guidelines- Key points

New Delhi: In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, the Election Commission of India on Saturday (January 22) issued some revised guidelines to be followed by the political parties for campaigning in the five states scheduled to go to polls next month.

The polling regulatory body extended the ban on physical rallies, padayatra till January 31 to prevent any further spread of the virus while extending the number of people allowed for door-to-door campaigning.

Here are the revised protocols by the Election Commission ahead of the Assembly polls:

The Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31.

The apex poll body has given relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1.

The limit of five persons for door-to-door campaign has been enhanced to 10 persons, excluding security personnel and video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions.

Physical meetings of concerned parties or candidates in designated open spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground from January 28 till February 8.

The decisions came after the Election Commission of India held a meeting earlier in the day with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states to review the ban on holding physical roadshows and rallies by political parties ahead of Assembly elections.

Live TV