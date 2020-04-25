Face mask, Arogya Setu app mandatory for commuting in Delhi Metro after coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown ends

New Delhi: Face mask and Arogya Setu app will be among the mandatory things required to commute in Delhi metro after the lockdown gets over. The Delhi metro authority is already preparing the plan to deal with passengers and maintain safety measures ones the services get resumed.

The action plan states that all the passengers travelling in the metro after lockdown will have to get their metal items checked at the CISF security point. Apart from this, it will be necessary for all the passengers to wear a face mask and have the Arogya Setu app installed on their phone which will also be used as a pass to travel in the metro by the passengers.

In order to check the spread of the virus, Delhi metro will not allow passengers found having flu-like symptoms. Thermal screening will be done while entering the metro stations and people with higher temperatures will be prohibited to enter the metro premises.

To keep the security check tight and stop any kind of spread of COVID-19 infection more than 12 thousand CISF personnel will be deployed at around 160 metro stations to monitor the movement of passengers right from their entry to exit.

It should be noted that nearly 3 million people travel per day in Delhi via metro. Therefore, if DMRC plans to resume services after lockdown it will have to impose strict rules to fight the challenge to combat coronavirus, and that's the reason it has already started working on the action plan.

Meanwhile, India completed its one month of lockdown as all public transport services continue to remain shut. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (April 24, 2020) allowed relaxation in some areas which do not come under hotspot. The MHA order allows all standalone shops in urban areas to remain open.