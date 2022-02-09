हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinar Corps

Facebook and Instagram block pages of Chinar Corps, no reason given yet

A senior Indian Army official said that the matter was taken up with the relevant authorities at Facebook, but there has been no response from them so far. 

Facebook and Instagram block pages of Chinar Corps, no reason given yet
Representational Image (Credits: Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA)

New Delhi: The Indian Army officials on Tuesday (February 8) said that the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, strategically located in the Kashmir Valley, have been blocked for over a week and that the social media giants have not responded to their communication in this regard.  

The messages on Facebook and Instagram pages of the Army's 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) in Kashmir read, "A link you followed is either broken or the page has been taken down." 

A senior army official said that the matter was taken up with the relevant authorities at Facebook, but there has been no response from them so far. 

An official said that the pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda being spread from across the border and to make people aware of the real situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations set by the company or if people report about it.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chinar CorpsFacebookInstagramIndian ArmyArmy
Next
Story

UP polls-Hastinapur's special link: Party that wins Pandavas' capital always forms govt in state

Must Watch

PT7M12S

DNA: Analysis of Anti-India Tweets on Kashmir