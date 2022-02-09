Facebook and Instagram block pages of Chinar Corps, no reason given yet

New Delhi: The Indian Army officials on Tuesday (February 8) said that the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, strategically located in the Kashmir Valley, have been blocked for over a week and that the social media giants have not responded to their communication in this regard.

The messages on Facebook and Instagram pages of the Army's 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) in Kashmir read, "A link you followed is either broken or the page has been taken down."

A senior army official said that the matter was taken up with the relevant authorities at Facebook, but there has been no response from them so far.

An official said that the pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda being spread from across the border and to make people aware of the real situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations set by the company or if people report about it.

