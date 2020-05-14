Failed class 9 and 11 students to be given another chance to clear exams: CBSE

Students who have failed in class 9 and 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests in view of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced.

"Schools by providing remediation to such students can conduct online/offline/innovative tests and may decide promotion on the basis of this test. This test can be taken in all subjects in which students have failed. This one-time opportunity is being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented condition of COVID-19," said CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official statement.

The statement read, "CBSE, in view of the requests of the parents and students, as a one time measure in an extraordinary situation, has decided that all the failed students of 9th and 11th will be provided with an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again. The opportunity will be extended to students irrespective of whether their examinations have been completed and the exam results have been released or their exams have not been completed. This facility is to be extended irrespective of the number of subjects and attempts."

"Before holding the test, the schools will give sufficient time to the students to prepare. Therefore all schools affiliated to CBSE will provide an opportunity to all the failed students of classes 9th and 11th for all subjects where students have failed. It is once again reiterated that this exemption is to be extended to all the students even if they have been given the opportunity earlier to this notification also," added the statement.