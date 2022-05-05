हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Fake WhatsApp account created in LS Speaker Om Birla's name; 3 arrested

The Odisha Police has arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who created the fake WhatsApp identity of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Fake WhatsApp account created in LS Speaker Om Birla&#039;s name; 3 arrested

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office on Wednesday (May 4, 2022) said a fake WhatsApp account was created in his name and the matter has been reported to authorities concerned.

"Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183 9439073870. Matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls/messages from these & other numbers & inform my office," the Speaker tweeted.

The Odisha Police has arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who created the fake WhatsApp identity of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The trio had sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp account by using Birla's picture available in public domain, parliamentary sources aware of the development had said.

Last month, a person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had sent messages to people, including VIPs, seeking financial help. His office had then alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Whatsappfake accountLok Sabha Speakerlok sabha speaker om birlaLok SabhaOm Birla
Next
Story

Covid-19 Fourth wave scare: Patiala's law university declared containment zone as 60 students test positive

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Videsh Superfast: Drone video of Spain's floods surfaces