WhatsApp Users Alert! You can include emoji reactions to status updates soon

New Delhi: Emoji reactions allow you to respond quickly to other people's stories or status updates. Users can express their feelings to certain updates, such as love, anger, or grief, with a short emoji rather than text, thanks to a feature available on platforms like Instagram. This is also a lot faster than reacting via text and sending an emoji manually.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps, did not have the feature. That could, however, change in the near future. According to a new claim from WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned site has been working on emoji-reactions for some time and that we may soon see them in action.

Users will be able to respond to status updates (WhatsApp's version of the Stories feature) using emoji with the 'Quick Reactions' feature. Emoji such as folded hands, claps, and party poppers are among them. We don't know if the emoji list will be pre-populated or if users will be able to customise the emoji they use the most.

According to the report, when reacting to a status update, there will be a total of 8 emoji to choose from.

While the screenshot was taken from a beta version of WhatsApp Desktop, it's likely that the feature will be added to the iOS and Android versions of the app shortly.

One of numerous important new features coming to the platform will be quick reactions. WhatsApp will soon add the new communities feature to the app, as well as other features such as group admins being able to delete messages for everyone. Other features, such as up to 2GB file sharing, are anticipated to be added to the platform in the near future.

