Famous Astrologer And Best Tantrik In India Guruji Kamaleshwar Research About Goddess Kali

Abhi. This is famous word in Vedas. Vedas says God is Abhi. If you have faith in God you should remain as Abhi. Abhi or Abhaya both are synonyms, which means Fearless. Is God will fear for anything? No way. If you have belief in God then you should stay as fearless. Kali is mainly believed as Kshatriyas God. But contrary many old texts explain her as God Of thieves. Those texts are saying before planning an extortion or loot thieves will worship Kali for success. In few temples building sastras Kali temple has to be built on abandoned place or near to cremation Ground. In worst case Temple should be built near to chandalas residence. In ancient time, Chandalas means people who won’t having moral for survival. They are not belonging to 4 varnas of Hindu society. Always Kali can be identified with messy hair or flickering tongue. Originally all the Tantra texts are describing Kali with Loud laughing. According to me Kali is associated mostly with happiness. But when her Happiness harmony collapses, she is taking Fierce form. That’s why in ancient times they built kali temple near thieves living places. They believed when thieves or thugs making disturbance to public happiness, kali will take fierce form to destroy thieves. But in contrary Kali understood like God of thieves by many scholars. Always Kali is Tantrik Goddess.

But Kali will wear Garland of skulls and her face is terrible. She is always surrounded by dead bodies (Prethas) and she is drinking blood and eating flesh. Why? What she is doing? According to me When Hindu god of death yama is collecting souls, Kali is collecting aura. Soul is unbreakable. But aura will break when body is breaking. If head and body is severed aura of head and aura of body is separate. Aura will be emitted from any object based on its shape. Kali is a Giant cosmic energy who can merge any aura with her. Her energy is growing continuously. That’s why sacred texts are mentioning she has big belly. The Garland of skulls are affirming it. She is collecting. She is wearing another garland on her hip with severed hands. Hands on 360 degrees. This is enunciating her ability to reveal power on 360 degrees. She is wearing snakes like sacred ropes where her tongue is flickering out.

The snake indicates fear. Her flickering tongue indicates her thirsty for food. Feeling Like I have beamed enough light on the obscure side of dark goddess. The story of Rakta Beeja affirms my research is right. In the war with demon of chanda and Munda, Goddess Durga will ask help of kali to absorb all the blood drops after severing the head of asuras. From each and every drop of blood the demon will rise and multiplied. Each and ever drop of blood will have individual aura and Kali is collecting it. Let we see about kali in future on a Enhanced and comprehensive article. But if any one prompted by wrong desires and approached Goddess kali to please it just remember, you are another Rakta Beeja.

Then always I had wondered why Goddess Kali is standing on God Siva, even in my young age I had frequently asked my mother if God shiva is so powerful How Kali is able to Trample him. My mother won’t have a answer. But Reasoning Gives answer to everything. One day when I am in Kali worship, I was able to feel a flow of light from Siva to Goddess Kali. My reasoning has though. I have realised Kali is not trampling Siva’s Chest. She is trampling siva’s throat. But what was in Siva’s throat? The halahala poison which emerged from Ksheera sagara madhanam and siva drunk that poison to protect universe. Kali leg was on siva’s lower part of throat. Initially I had thought it’s resembling that scene when Goddess Parvati devi Strangled siva’s throat to protect him from poison. But it was not a right validation, my intuition said. On further research I just ran like Archimedes. Yes. Eureka..Eureka…I found it.

The following information is authentic to many of you and for many of you it may be first hand knowledge. Do you know colour science? If you are seeing a green product means that product has absorbed all the red wave lengths from the pure light. If you are seeing a red product means that product has sucked all the green wave lengths. From the organic vegetables to synthetic colours this is the truth. Colour science assuring that.

Now I am seeing Kali. She is blue in picture. But originally, she is orange. Her leg was placed on siva neck just to indicate her thirsty of absorbing blue. She is nude. Just to indicate the inner colour blue which is mostly associated with more energy. She is associated with cremation ground to indicate the fire colour. Whether she is feminine form of Vedic God Agni? I am questioning myself. The dishevelled hair of Kali indicates she is invisible. Her Colour absorbing nature from siva says she is orange. She is blue because we are seeing what is inside her. Association of skulls says her power of burning everything through combustion. The blood on various parts of her body shows the upper flame. Now I am seeing her flickering tongue it is visible to me like a flame. She is named as first goddess in Dasa Maha Vidya. The first place assures that she is form of fire which is primary source of Light. Because in Dasa Mahavidya each Goddess is associated with a colour. But the mortal humans will see this fire and they will simply say it’s just a fire not God. But I am able to feel the power of fire and the power of energy inside the fire.

In my view Kali is feminine form of Agni.

Fire is blue in outer. Red and yellow inside. Do you know on the epic centre of Fire unburned particles will stay in black. Yes. Kali is Dark and Kali is Blue and Kali red and Kali is fierce. Try to realize that Kali is fire. As I mentioned above fire will travel on 360 degrees. You need a broad heart to accept a God can be worshiped in feminine form also. You need a reasoning mind to understand and to identify the truth. She is mother of all humans without partiality. Everything was emerged from fire and that’s why all the Vedic rituals and Tantrik rituals are returning everything to fire in the name of Ahuti.

Om Agnaye Idam na mama. Om Agnaye Svaha.

Read the article one more time above considering kali is fire you can realise each and very line is validating it perfectly.

