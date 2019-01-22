Farmer's daughter & Assam Rifles soldier: Jyotiraditya Scindia hails Gwalior-based Neelam Rajput's for creating history

New Delhi: Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar, Neelam Rajput will be among the all women Contingent who will be saluting President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rajpath this Republic Day on January 26.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "अशोकनगर के अन्नदाता की बिटिया और आसाम राइफल्स की सिपाही नीलम राजपूत 26 जनवरी को इतिहास रचने जा रही हैं। ग्वालियर की जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्रा नीलम ने कभी अपनी जड़ें नही छोड़ीं और आज वो देश सेवा में लगीं है। समूचे ग्वालियर और मध्यप्रदेश को आप पर गर्व है। (Daughter of a farmer and Assam Rifles soldier, Neelam Rajput, will create a history on January 26. A student of the Jiwaji University of Gwalior, Neelam, never forgot her roots and now she is all set to serve the country. Entire Gwalior and Madhya Pradesh are proud of you.)"

For the first time in the history of Assam Rifles and also in the paramilitary an all women Contingent will be saluting the President at the Rajpath this Republic Day on January 26.

The Assam Rifles tweeted saying, "The ROOTS make all the DIFFERENCE. Daughter of a farmer & a teacher, Assam Rifles soldier, Neelam Rajput, from Ashok Nagar, MP, has grown up learning to belong to her roots & serve the Nation. She makes Jiwaji University of Gwalior proud as she creates History this 26 Jan."

This women Contingent is also special as some of the mahila jawans are kin of martyred soldiers, who have been recruited on compassionate ground.

The Contingent will be led by Major Khusboo Kanwar. It consists of 144 members excluding two officers and two officers.

(With inputs from agencies)