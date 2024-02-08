Farmers' March Towards Parliament Today: Section 144 Imposed In Noida; Delhi Police Say This

Farmers from villages in Noida will be heading towards Parliament in Delhi today against Noida authority and to put their demands in front of the government. While farmers will be moving towards Parliament on their tractors and buses, the Noida police has imposed Section 144 in the city besides route diversion to stop them from visiting the national capital. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that it has not given any permission to farmers to enter the natinal capital. The Delhi Police has already deployed its personnel on the city borders to stom inside movement of farmers. The Delhi Police also said that no permission was sought by formers for the rally in the national capital.

Farmers said that their primary demands include increased land compensation and improved rehabilitation facilities for their families affected by land acquisition for the city's development over the past four decades. They have already assembled at Mahamaya flyover, the starting point of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and will march towards Delhi from there.

In anticipation of the protest using the Delhi-Noida link road, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have implemented necessary measures to manage the security and policing of the route during the demonstration, according to statements from senior police officers.

Sukhbir Yadav, one of the protesting farmer and leader of Bharatriya Kisan Ekta Sangh said that the Uttar Pradesh government is not addressing their demand for 10% of total land acquired for residential purposes, 64.7% hiked land compensation, permission for commercial activities on residential plots and other benefits.

On September 20, 2023, the farmers concluded their protest following assurances from the Noida authority that their demands would be addressed in the coming months. However, they reinstated their protest on December 18 when it became apparent that both the state government and the Noida authority were not actively addressing their concerns.

Farmers claimed that the Noida authority had prolonged the process of allotting residential flats and had also delayed the distribution of the increased land compensation, leading them to recommence their protest.