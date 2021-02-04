हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Farmers Protest: Amit Shah calls emergency meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an emergency meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar to discuss the preparations for Saturday (February 6), when the Farmer Unions are going to stage a three-hour-long "Chakka Jam" all over the country.    

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an emergency meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar to discuss the preparations for Saturday (February 6), when the Farmer Unions are going to stage a three-hour-long “Chakka Jam” all over the country.  

Yesterday, Amit Shah took it to his official Twitter handle to express his anger and rejected the international propaganda. The Home Minister wrote, "No propaganda can deter India’s unity!" while retweeting the Ministry of Home Affairs official statement. 

Earlier, Delhi Police has been making detailed preparations, from nailed cement into the roads to high rise wired fences, to stop the protesting farmers from entering the national capital on the proposed day.

 

Meanwhile, in an interview with ANI Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait said, "There'll be a three-hour-long 'chakka jaam' on 6th Feb. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us."

Tags:
Amit ShahDelhi PoliceFarmers protestParliamentchakka jam
