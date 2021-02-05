Farmers' protest: Be ready to shut down these 12 metro stations at short notice, writes Delhi Police to DMRC over ‘chakka jam’ on February 6

A day ahead of the three-hour-long ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 by farmers, as they continue their agitation against Centre's farm laws at various borders of the national capital, the Delhi Police on Thursday wrote a letter to the DMRC. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the ‘chakka jam’ will not take place in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand.

In the letter, New Delhi DCP asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within a short notice. The DCP has said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready.

The 12 metro stations are--Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, RK Ashram, Supreme Court, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line). All these metro stations fall within the New Delhi area. The Delhi Police is taking all measures ahead of the 'chakka jam'.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, Tikait said that the farmers would provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due to ‘chakka jam`. "There will be a three-hour-long ‘chakka jam’ on February 6. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us," Tikait said.

When asked to comment on nails fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border), Tikait said, "We were growing crops there and they (government) fixed nails."

Responding to comments by the international celebrities on farmers` protests in India, he said that there is no harm in “Hollywood artists supporting farmers` movement.’’ "There is no harm in Hollywood artists supporting farmers` movement, I don`t know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers` issues.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers` protest on social media. The MEA`s response came after American pop star Rihanna extended support to the farmers` protest.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag `#FarmersProtest`. Soon after Rihanna`s tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

