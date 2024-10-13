'Farmers' Protest Created Favourable Wave For Congress In Haryana But...': BKU President Gurnam Charuni

Around a week after the Haryana election results, the bickering continued to hit the Congress and organisations that supported the grand old party. Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni expressed his dissatisfaction over the poll results and admitted that the organisation created a favourable environment for Congress through farmers' protests. Charuni, however, also blamed Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the Congress party's defeat.

Charuni contested the Haryana elections from the Pehowa assembly seats but even lost his deposits. The Congress party bagged the seat.

"I believe that Bhupinder Hooda is quite foolish. The atmosphere created in Haryana in favour of Congress was made by us, made by farmers. ....The biggest reason for the Congress's defeat is that Hooda did not make any compromises, and Congress left everything up to him. Even now, I want to convey through you to the Congress high command that they should not make Bhupinder Hooda the leader of the opposition. Because Hooda didn't play the role of opposition leader in the last 10 years, it was the BKU that played opposition," said Charuni.

Kurukshetra, Haryana: Bhartiya Kisan Union President, Gurnam Singh Charuni says, "I believe that Bhupinder Hooda is quite foolish. The atmosphere created in Haryana in favor of the Congress was made by us...The biggest reason for the Congress's defeat, is that he did not make any… pic.twitter.com/WRNHmAr1Tw — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2024

This is not the first time that a Kisan leader has made such claims. Earlier, former AAP leader and activist Yogendra Yadav had said that they prepared a pitch for the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh through farmers' protest but the opposition parties could not capitalize on that.

Earlier, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also expressed dissatisfaction over the Haryana election results. While speaking to the media at his residence in Muzaffarnagar, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said that the public was clearly upset, yet despite such widespread anger towards the government, the BJP is forming the government. He said that this would make the country go down. Tikait further added, "I don't think the public really voted for them; there must have been some manipulation or tampering."