Farmers protest: Railways cancels many trains as stir intensifies - Check full list here

As farmer agitation continued across Delhi, Punjab and other adjoining areas for the seventh day, Northern Railways on Tuesday (December 1) cancelled several trains plying to and from several stations in Punjab.

A meeting between senior government ministers and protesting farmers did not yield any positive result on Tuesday, sending a message that the ongoing protests would only intensify in the coming days.

"We have had no issues in running trains in Punjab since November 23 except between Beas and Amritsar where some protestors are still there. But an alternative route is available and the trains to Amritsar are being diverted through that. However, we had to cancel some trains on that route as the earlier route was double line while the diverted route is a single line," Yadav said during a press conference.

Earlier, Railways had said suspension of train services due to farmers' agitation on railway tracks have caused losses worth Rs 2,220 crore.

Northern Railways has cancelled following trains:

- The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled. The 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

- The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. The 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

- The 04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled. The 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi.

- The 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh.

-The 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas.

- The 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment.

Live TV

- The 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana.