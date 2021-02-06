हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

Farmers' protests: Sachin Tendulkar should be careful while speaking on issues related to other fields, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar's statement comes after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tendulkar said that the 'sovereignty' of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

File Photos

New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday (February 6, 2021) targetted cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and said that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields.

"I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields," PTI quoted Pawar as saying. 

Pawar's statement comes after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and said that the 'sovereignty' of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

Tendulkar wrote, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation."

Earlier, Rihanna had tweeted a news article on the farmers' protest and said "Why aren't we talking about this?!", whereas, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had said, "We stand in solidarity with the farmers' protest in India." 

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's borders and are protesting since late November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws namely Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

