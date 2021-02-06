हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Greta Thunberg

No comments: Swedish government on Greta Thunberg’s remarks on farmers' protest

In response to a WION question on tweets by Greta Thunberg, who is a Swedish national, on farmers' protest, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said it has "no comments on this matter." Greta has been a climate activist and drawn global attention on the issue. 

New Delhi: The Swedish govt has declined to comment on the remarks made by teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg on the farmers’ ongoing protest against Centre’s three farm laws.

In response to a WION question on tweets by Greta Thunberg, who is a Swedish national, on farmers' protest, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said it has "no comments on this matter."

As a private citizen, her comments and tweets have no bearing on foreign policy but as an influencer, Greta Thunberg has had a big impact, especially when it comes to US President Donald Trump's presidency. 

Greta has been a climate activist and drawn global attention on the issue. As far as India-Sweden ties are concerned, both countries share a good relationship. PM Narendra Modi visited the country in 2018, the first Indian PM to visit the country in the last 30 years. During that visit, the 1st India-Nordic Summit was hosted in Stockholm.

Sweden also supports India’s membership of the expanded United Nations Security Council, membership for the MTCR or Missile Technology Control Regime, and has backed New Delhi's bid for the Nuclear Suppliers' Group (NSG).

Greta ThunbergSwedenFarmers' protestIndia
