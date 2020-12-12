Farmers threaten to intensify stir from Sunday; PM Narendra Modi bats for farm laws

New Delhi: Even as the protesting farmers threatened to intensify stir from Sunday, they claimed that thousands more will soon arrive on Delhi's borders.

The farmers union leaders have announced that they go on a hunger strike on Monday, December 14 against the Centre's new farm laws.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again asserted that these farm reforms will help increase the income of farmers.

PM Modi, while addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI referred to the farmers' protest, saying his government is fully committed to resolving all issues of conflict-related to farmers. He said recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets and access to technology, and help bring investments in the agriculture sector that will benefit the farming community.

"We'd seen walls between the agriculture sector & other areas associated with it - be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology,'' PM said while adding, ''The cold storage infrastructure will be modernised. This will result in more investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers will be benefitted the most out of it.''

Meanwhile, the farmers have picketed highway toll plazas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The roads functioned by and large normally though the protesters did block some stretches briefly and did not allow the collection of toll at many places.

So far, the farmers have rejected government's offer to amend the farm laws and have given a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system.

Union Minister Som Prakash said that they were trying to call a meeting early though a date has not been finalized. "...Ultimately, we have to resolve this issue through dialogue. There is no other way out. They (farmers) also know it, we also know," the minister told PTI.

Sticking to their demand seeking a revocation of the three farm laws, the farmers representatives called for a nationwide protest and accused the government of trying to divide them.

Their statement came as Union Minister Piyush Goyal and some other BJP leaders said the agitation no longer remains a farmers' movement as it has been "infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements" demanding the release of those put behind bars for "anti-national activities".

Live TV