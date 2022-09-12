FCI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for OVER 5000 Non-Executive posts at fci.gov.in, direct link here

FCI Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for various Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website - fci.gov.in till October 5. Candidates can check FCI recruitment eligibility, application process, application fee and other important details below. Interested candidates can also find the direct link to apply for FCI recruitment 2022 below.

FCI Recruitment 2022- Important dates

Commencement of online application process: September 6, 2022

Last date to apply for FCI Non-executive posts: October 5, 2022

FCI Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5043 posts in the organisation of which 2388 posts are in the North zone, 989 posts in South zone, 768 posts in East zone, 713 posts in West zone and 185 posts North-East zone.

FCI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for various posts can access the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit etc through the official notification given here.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for Non-Executive Category 3 posts are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee . However, SC / ST / PwBD / Serving Defence Personnel / Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application Fee.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - fci.gov.in

On the home page click on the "Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022. "

Then click on the link to apply and register yourself

Log in with system generated registration number and password

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Submit the application form and download for future reference

FCI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

FCI will conduct the exam for Non-executive posts in two phases namely Phase I and Phase II in online mode. FCI is expected to conduct the examinations in the month of January and the admit cards for the same will be released 10 days prior to the date of examination.